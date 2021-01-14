Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 237336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.78.

DIR.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.75. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.66.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

