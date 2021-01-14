Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 70963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.41.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.32, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$936.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92.

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$60.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.17%.

In other Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) news, Director Michael Cooper bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$537,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,379,610.01.

About Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

