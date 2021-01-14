Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Up 388.7% in December

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 388.7% from the December 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUFRY opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. Dufry has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -96.40 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DUFRY shares. Main First Bank raised shares of Dufry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Dufry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Dufry in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, and Paradise Anecdote brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

