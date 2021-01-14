Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Short Interest Down 83.6% in December

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the December 15th total of 34,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

Duke Energy stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.56. 3,583,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,931. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average of $87.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

