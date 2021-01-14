Dundee Securities Raises Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Price Target to $15.00

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its target price raised by Dundee Securities from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of DPMLF opened at $7.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $8.32.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.74%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

