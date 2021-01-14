DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th.
KTF opened at $11.52 on Thursday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
