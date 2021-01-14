DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th.

KTF opened at $11.52 on Thursday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

