Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) Given a C$46.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) has been assigned a C$46.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank set a C$52.00 price target on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$38.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th.

DND opened at C$43.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$41.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.73. Dye & Durham Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.89.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

