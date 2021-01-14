Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.92). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.13).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DYN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

DYN stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.30. 130,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,407. The company has a current ratio of 81.20, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $29.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

