E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS EONGY traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $10.85. 34,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. E.On has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that E.On will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

