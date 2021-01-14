E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EONGY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.On currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. E.On has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

