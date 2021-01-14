Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DEA. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 159.36 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $137,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,826.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $572,938 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,388,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

