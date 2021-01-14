EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $153.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EGP. BidaskClub cut EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.78.

EGP stock opened at $135.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.20. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $153.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,861.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,211,000 after acquiring an additional 75,493 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 336.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

