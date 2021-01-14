Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Major Shareholder Buys $882,580.42 in Stock

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 66,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $882,580.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,061 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $236,960.32.

On Monday, December 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 42,780 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $569,401.80.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,834 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $729,292.20.

On Monday, December 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,033 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.18 per share, with a total value of $132,234.94.

On Friday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,759 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $421,124.34.

On Monday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 237,683 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $3,025,704.59.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 263,944 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $3,373,204.32.

On Monday, October 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,528 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $108,732.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,611 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $335,564.71.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 131,563 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $1,651,115.65.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,385,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after buying an additional 142,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 15.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 559,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 76,258 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 15.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 34,729 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 73.8% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 75,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $178,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

