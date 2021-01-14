Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) PT Raised to $11.50 at B. Riley

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $5.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 79.13% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Edap Tms’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.
EDAP opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.18 million, a P/E ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.92. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $6.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 125.8% during the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 460,193 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.
Edap Tms Company Profile
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).
