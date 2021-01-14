Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) PT Raised to $11.50 at B. Riley

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $5.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 79.13% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Edap Tms’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

EDAP opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.18 million, a P/E ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.92. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $6.61.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 125.8% during the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 460,193 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

