Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Raised to $70.00 at KeyCorp

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.51. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.14.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

