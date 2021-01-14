Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT Raised to $86.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EDIT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Shares of EDIT stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 40,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 1.83. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The company’s revenue was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Editas Medicine by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

