EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

EDPFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.

EDPFY opened at $65.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.28. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $69.49. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

