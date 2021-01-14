EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Up 378.2% in December

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, an increase of 378.2% from the December 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 669.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $29.35.

EDRVF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EDP Renováveis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

