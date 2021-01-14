Education Ecosystem Tops One Day Trading Volume of $74,057.00 (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $74,057.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Education Ecosystem token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Education Ecosystem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00045667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.70 or 0.00372925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00037423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,557.31 or 0.04013432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012782 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,710,413 tokens. The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here

Education Ecosystem Token Trading

Education Ecosystem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Education Ecosystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Education Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Education Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.