Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EFGSY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Eiffage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:EFGSY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19. Eiffage has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $24.21.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

