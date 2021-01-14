Ellenbecker Investment Group Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.2% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 36,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 88,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,180,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock opened at $157.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $161.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

