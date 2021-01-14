Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.10% of Elmira Savings Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESBK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045. Elmira Savings Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.97 million during the quarter.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

