Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,095 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 99.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after purchasing an additional 686,121 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after purchasing an additional 623,278 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

EMR opened at $82.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $84.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.