EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Holdings Trimmed by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2021

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 562.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000.

EMQQ stock opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.56. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $67.29.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Receive News & Ratings for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.