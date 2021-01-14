EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Holdings Trimmed by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 562.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000.

EMQQ stock opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.56. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $67.29.

