Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at CIBC

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CSFB restated a neutral rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.00.

Get Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) alerts:

TSE:ENB opened at C$43.95 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$57.32. The company has a market cap of C$89.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 330.00%.

In related news, Director Marcel R. Coutu acquired 10,000 shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.94 per share, with a total value of C$409,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,613,036. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.34, for a total transaction of C$110,071.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,838,668.90. Insiders have sold a total of 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $505,376 in the last three months.

About Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.