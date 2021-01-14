Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) Senior Officer Daniel Dickson Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total value of C$432,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$287,200.80.

Shares of EDR opened at C$5.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$900.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$7.43.

Get Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EDR shares. Pi Financial set a C$4.80 price objective on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$5.20 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.