Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 500052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.96.

Specifically, Director Bradford Cooke sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$134,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 947,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,867,794.50. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total transaction of C$432,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$287,200.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$5.20 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$4.80 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$900.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

