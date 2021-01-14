Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ELEZY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Endesa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endesa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ELEZY stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

