Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, December 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is an increase from Enel’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09.
OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.68. Enel has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27.
Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Enel had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter.
Enel Company Profile
Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.
Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.