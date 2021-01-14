Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, December 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is an increase from Enel’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09.

OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.68. Enel has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Enel had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENLAY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Enel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

