Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) (TSE:ENGH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) (TSE:ENGH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 126145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$65.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENGH shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) from C$98.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) from C$90.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$63.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$70.20.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, video collaboration, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.