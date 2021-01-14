ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €15.40 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €15.40 ($18.12) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENGI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €14.28 ($16.80).

Shares of ENGI stock opened at €13.69 ($16.10) on Tuesday. ENGIE SA has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($17.84). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.76.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

