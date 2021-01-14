ENI (NYSE:E) Earns Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ENI from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENI from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ENI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

ENI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.11. 16,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ENI has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ENI by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,253 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ENI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,714 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the third quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,649 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

