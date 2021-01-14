Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Short Interest Up 165.2% in December

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,700 shares, a growth of 165.2% from the December 15th total of 101,700 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENLV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.29. 51,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,481. Enlivex Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $16.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

