Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ENLV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Enlivex Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.16 million, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of Enlivex Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

