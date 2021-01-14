Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th.
Entegris has raised its dividend payment by 357.1% over the last three years.
NASDAQ ENTG opened at $104.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $106.37. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day moving average is $78.13.
In other Entegris news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.
Entegris Company Profile
Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.
See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.