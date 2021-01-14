Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 41,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 68,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Shares of BK stock opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

