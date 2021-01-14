Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Reduces Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co trimmed its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Synaptics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Also, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $31,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,140. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNA opened at $102.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.65 and a 200-day moving average of $81.05.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. BidaskClub raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

