Epiroc AB (publ)’s (EPOKY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.47. 36,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,173. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. Epiroc AB has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $20.08.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

