Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.53. Approximately 752,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 833,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

EPZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,245.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Goldfischer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 139,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the third quarter worth $130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,210,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,808,000 after acquiring an additional 223,768 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 12.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 60,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the second quarter worth $1,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

