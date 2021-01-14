Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Trading Up 5.3%

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) shares shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.56. 495,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 498,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQ. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Equillium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a current ratio of 17.91.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. On average, analysts anticipate that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $37,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,714.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 993,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth $6,199,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equillium by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 625,788 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

