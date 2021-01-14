Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) PT Lowered to $18.25 at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $19.25 to $18.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
EQX has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.
About Equinox Gold
Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.