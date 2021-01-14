Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) PT Lowered to $18.25 at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $19.25 to $18.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EQX has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

