Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Exelixis, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exelixis in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EXEL. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 19,285 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,113,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,339,000 after acquiring an additional 422,256 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in Exelixis by 17.4% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 178,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 26,528 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $2,094,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 526,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 39,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $872,336.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,746 shares of company stock worth $4,934,601 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

