Equities Analysts Set Expectations for STAG Industrial, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of STAG Industrial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised STAG Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

