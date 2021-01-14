ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Receives $11.67 Average PT from Brokerages

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPIX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of EPIX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.82. 20,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,034. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,954 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,466,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

