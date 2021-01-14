Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a C$0.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$0.25. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:ESN opened at C$0.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.48. Essential Energy Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97.

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$19.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

