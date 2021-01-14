Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon Sells 19,843 Shares of Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 19,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $800,069.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,065,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Quiros Juan Jose Chacon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 729 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $19,201.86.

On Monday, November 23rd, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 4,577 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $120,741.26.

On Friday, November 20th, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 10,491 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $278,536.05.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 17,930 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $473,172.70.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.13. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The company had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $807,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 24,627 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54,845 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESTA. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

