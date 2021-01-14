Eurasia Mining Plc (EUA.L) (LON:EUA) Shares Gap Up to $30.00

Eurasia Mining Plc (EUA.L) (LON:EUA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $35.00. Eurasia Mining Plc (EUA.L) shares last traded at $30.17, with a volume of 20,643,757 shares.

The company has a market cap of £841.40 million and a P/E ratio of -300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.59.

About Eurasia Mining Plc (EUA.L) (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, invests in, explores for, and develops platinum group metals, gold, copper, nickel, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurasia Mining Plc (EUA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurasia Mining Plc (EUA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.