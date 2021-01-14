Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Update

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 77.2% from the December 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EUXTF remained flat at $$114.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 751. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.75. Euronext has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $122.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EUXTF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Euronext from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

