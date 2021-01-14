Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of Evelo Biosciences worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 96.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 70,884 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after buying an additional 1,330,366 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities started coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Evelo Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein bought 7,700 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $51,282.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,932. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

