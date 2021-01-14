Eventbrite Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,711 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,682% compared to the typical daily volume of 96 put options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Eventbrite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 47.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,092 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 45.4% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 338,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 105,743 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.06. 601,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,908. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 3.12.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The company had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.